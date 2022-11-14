TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist who was pulled over for going over 115 mph in a 45 mph zone told authorities he was late for a flight, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies spotted the motorcycle, driven by 35-year-old Martin Quincy, of Trinidad, around 8:30 a.m. Friday illegally passing vehicles in the center turn lane along U.S. 1. The sheriff’s office said Quincy did not stop for deputies when they attempted to pull him over.

Instead, he sped up from 70 mph to a top speed of 117 mph roughly 7 miles down the road, authorities added.

Sometime later, a Key West Police officer who was also on U.S. 1 managed to take down a partial license plate number. Quincy continued to speed past vehicles before he stopped several miles later.

Authorities found a small amount of marijuana in his backpack. Quincy told authorities he was speeding because he was late for a flight.

He was charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana.