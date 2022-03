TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Daytona Beach’s Main Street Bridge was closed for several hours on Saturday after an accident that left a motorcycle dangling off the side of the bridge.

A video obtained by WESH shows the rider run one of the traffic arms and jump off the motorcycle right before it goes over the bridge.

According to WESH, the rider was taken to the hospital, but was not seriously hurt.

Source: Daytona Beach Police

One of the traffic arms had to be replaced, and the bridge was inspected. It reopened several hours later.