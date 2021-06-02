Most popular baby names year by year in US, Florida

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A lot changes from year to year. While the pandemic has brought on a whole lot of changes, and the increase of popular culture’s influence on daily life grows, some things stay the same.

One of those things? Baby names.

Over the years, as the United States grew and changed, popular names shifted along with the times. Some of the names that stay on the list of favorites may surprise you.

Let’s dive into history and see what names were popular in the last 100 years, 10 years and last year to see what’s the same and what’s changed.

From 1921 to 2020 across the U.S., the most popular names for boys and girls were:

BoysGirls
1. James1. Mary
2. Robert2. Patricia
3. John3. Jennifer
4. Michael4. Linda
5. William5. Elizabeth
6. David6. Barbara
7. Richard7. Susan
8. Joseph8. Jessica
9. Thomas9. Sarah
10. Charles10. Karen
(Source: SSA)

Paring it down from a century to a decade, the most popular names in the U.S. over the last 10 years – from 2010 to 2020 – were:

BoysGirls
1. Noah1. Emma
2. Liam2. Olivia
3. Jacob3. Sophia
4. William4. Isabella
5. Mason5. Ava
6. Ethan6. Mia
7. Michael7. Abigail
8. Alexander8. Emily
9. James9. Charlotte
10. Elijah10. Madison
(Source: SSA)

The Social Security Administration’s database on top names shows which names were most popular for new parents to give their kids in 2020. Here were the most popular names across the country last year:

BoysGirls
1. Liam1. Olivia
2. Noah2. Emma
3. Oliver3. Ava
4. Elijah4. Charlotte
5. William5. Sophia
6. James6. Amelia
7. Benjamin7. Isabella
8. Lucas8. Mia
9. Henry9. Evelyn
10. Alexander10. Harper

Still, state by state, the list of most popular names isn’t always the same. In Florida, 2020’s top baby names were:

BoysGirls
1. Liam1. Emma
2. Noah2. Olivia
3. Lucas3. Isabella
4. Elijah4. Sophia
5. Oliver5. Mia
6. Benjamin6. Ava
7. Ethan7. Amelia
8. Sebastian8. Charlotte
9. Dylan9. Gianna
10. Alexander10. Luna
(Source: SSA)

Compare that to previous years in Florida:

2019 Boys2019 Girls2018 Boys2018 Girls2017 Boys2017 Girls2016 Boys2016 Girls
1LiamEmmaLiamIsabellaLiamIsabellaLiamIsabella
2NoahIsabellaNoahEmmaNoahEmmaNoahOlivia
3ElijahOliviaLucasOliviaLucasOliviaJacobEmma
4LucasSophiaElijahSophiaElijahSophiaLucasSophia
5AlexanderMiaEthanMiaMatthewAvaElijahMia
6BenjaminAvaLoganAvaLoganMiaMichaelAva
7SebastianAmeliaMichaelAmeliaMichaelAmeliaMatthewEmily
8EthanCharlotteAlexanderCharlotteAlexanderEmilyMasonAbigail
9MatthewLunaBenjaminMilaMasonCharlotteEthanAmelia
10MichaelEmilyJacobVictoriaJacobAbigailAlexanderSofia
(2016 to 2019 Top 10 via SSA)
2015 Boys2015 Girls2014 Boys2014 Girls2013 Boys2013 Girls2012 Boys2012 Girls
1LiamIsabellaNoahIsabellaJaydenIsabellaJaydenIsabella
2NoahEmmaLiamSophiaJacobSophiaJacobSophia
3JacobSophiaJacobEmmaLiamEmmaEthanEmma
4MasonOliviaMichaelOliviaNoahOliviaMichaelOlivia
5EthanMiaMasonMiaMichaelMiaMasonMia
6LucasAvaEthanAvaMasonAvaNoahAva
7AlexanderEmilyAlexanderEmilyEthanEmilyLiamEmily
8MichaelSofiaJaydenSofiaDanielAbigailAlexanderAbigail
9ElijahAbigailElijahAbigailElijahSofiaElijahMadison
10DanielMadisonDanielVictoriaAnthonyMadisonMatthewSofia
(2012 to 2015 Top 10 via SSA)
2011 Boys2011 Girls2010 Boys2010 Girls
1JaydenIsabellaJaydenIsabella
2JacobSophiaJacobSophia
3DanielEmmaMichaelOlivia
4MichaelOliviaAnthonyEmma
5NoahEmilyAlexanderEmily
6AnthonyMiaEthanMia
7JoshuaAvaJoshuaAva
8ElijahMadisonDanielMadison
9AlexanderAbigailMatthewAbigail
10MasonChloeGabrielChloe
(2010 to 2011 Top 10 via SSA)

Follow Sam Sachs on Facebook

Follow Sam Sachs on Twitter

Send Sam Sachs a story idea

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss