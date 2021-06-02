Most popular baby names year by year in US, Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A lot changes from year to year. While the pandemic has brought on a whole lot of changes, and the increase of popular culture’s influence on daily life grows, some things stay the same.
One of those things? Baby names.
Over the years, as the United States grew and changed, popular names shifted along with the times. Some of the names that stay on the list of favorites may surprise you.
Let’s dive into history and see what names were popular in the last 100 years, 10 years and last year to see what’s the same and what’s changed.
From 1921 to 2020 across the U.S., the most popular names for boys and girls were:
|Boys
|Girls
|1. James
|1. Mary
|2. Robert
|2. Patricia
|3. John
|3. Jennifer
|4. Michael
|4. Linda
|5. William
|5. Elizabeth
|6. David
|6. Barbara
|7. Richard
|7. Susan
|8. Joseph
|8. Jessica
|9. Thomas
|9. Sarah
|10. Charles
|10. Karen
Paring it down from a century to a decade, the most popular names in the U.S. over the last 10 years – from 2010 to 2020 – were:
|Boys
|Girls
|1. Noah
|1. Emma
|2. Liam
|2. Olivia
|3. Jacob
|3. Sophia
|4. William
|4. Isabella
|5. Mason
|5. Ava
|6. Ethan
|6. Mia
|7. Michael
|7. Abigail
|8. Alexander
|8. Emily
|9. James
|9. Charlotte
|10. Elijah
|10. Madison
The Social Security Administration’s database on top names shows which names were most popular for new parents to give their kids in 2020. Here were the most popular names across the country last year:
|Boys
|Girls
|1. Liam
|1. Olivia
|2. Noah
|2. Emma
|3. Oliver
|3. Ava
|4. Elijah
|4. Charlotte
|5. William
|5. Sophia
|6. James
|6. Amelia
|7. Benjamin
|7. Isabella
|8. Lucas
|8. Mia
|9. Henry
|9. Evelyn
|10. Alexander
|10. Harper
Still, state by state, the list of most popular names isn’t always the same. In Florida, 2020’s top baby names were:
|Boys
|Girls
|1. Liam
|1. Emma
|2. Noah
|2. Olivia
|3. Lucas
|3. Isabella
|4. Elijah
|4. Sophia
|5. Oliver
|5. Mia
|6. Benjamin
|6. Ava
|7. Ethan
|7. Amelia
|8. Sebastian
|8. Charlotte
|9. Dylan
|9. Gianna
|10. Alexander
|10. Luna
Compare that to previous years in Florida:
|2019 Boys
|2019 Girls
|2018 Boys
|2018 Girls
|2017 Boys
|2017 Girls
|2016 Boys
|2016 Girls
|1
|Liam
|Emma
|Liam
|Isabella
|Liam
|Isabella
|Liam
|Isabella
|2
|Noah
|Isabella
|Noah
|Emma
|Noah
|Emma
|Noah
|Olivia
|3
|Elijah
|Olivia
|Lucas
|Olivia
|Lucas
|Olivia
|Jacob
|Emma
|4
|Lucas
|Sophia
|Elijah
|Sophia
|Elijah
|Sophia
|Lucas
|Sophia
|5
|Alexander
|Mia
|Ethan
|Mia
|Matthew
|Ava
|Elijah
|Mia
|6
|Benjamin
|Ava
|Logan
|Ava
|Logan
|Mia
|Michael
|Ava
|7
|Sebastian
|Amelia
|Michael
|Amelia
|Michael
|Amelia
|Matthew
|Emily
|8
|Ethan
|Charlotte
|Alexander
|Charlotte
|Alexander
|Emily
|Mason
|Abigail
|9
|Matthew
|Luna
|Benjamin
|Mila
|Mason
|Charlotte
|Ethan
|Amelia
|10
|Michael
|Emily
|Jacob
|Victoria
|Jacob
|Abigail
|Alexander
|Sofia
|2015 Boys
|2015 Girls
|2014 Boys
|2014 Girls
|2013 Boys
|2013 Girls
|2012 Boys
|2012 Girls
|1
|Liam
|Isabella
|Noah
|Isabella
|Jayden
|Isabella
|Jayden
|Isabella
|2
|Noah
|Emma
|Liam
|Sophia
|Jacob
|Sophia
|Jacob
|Sophia
|3
|Jacob
|Sophia
|Jacob
|Emma
|Liam
|Emma
|Ethan
|Emma
|4
|Mason
|Olivia
|Michael
|Olivia
|Noah
|Olivia
|Michael
|Olivia
|5
|Ethan
|Mia
|Mason
|Mia
|Michael
|Mia
|Mason
|Mia
|6
|Lucas
|Ava
|Ethan
|Ava
|Mason
|Ava
|Noah
|Ava
|7
|Alexander
|Emily
|Alexander
|Emily
|Ethan
|Emily
|Liam
|Emily
|8
|Michael
|Sofia
|Jayden
|Sofia
|Daniel
|Abigail
|Alexander
|Abigail
|9
|Elijah
|Abigail
|Elijah
|Abigail
|Elijah
|Sofia
|Elijah
|Madison
|10
|Daniel
|Madison
|Daniel
|Victoria
|Anthony
|Madison
|Matthew
|Sofia
|2011 Boys
|2011 Girls
|2010 Boys
|2010 Girls
|1
|Jayden
|Isabella
|Jayden
|Isabella
|2
|Jacob
|Sophia
|Jacob
|Sophia
|3
|Daniel
|Emma
|Michael
|Olivia
|4
|Michael
|Olivia
|Anthony
|Emma
|5
|Noah
|Emily
|Alexander
|Emily
|6
|Anthony
|Mia
|Ethan
|Mia
|7
|Joshua
|Ava
|Joshua
|Ava
|8
|Elijah
|Madison
|Daniel
|Madison
|9
|Alexander
|Abigail
|Matthew
|Abigail
|10
|Mason
|Chloe
|Gabriel
|Chloe