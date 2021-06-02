Most popular baby names year by year in US, Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A lot changes from year to year. While the pandemic has brought on a whole lot of changes, and the increase of popular culture’s influence on daily life grows, some things stay the same.

One of those things? Baby names.

Over the years, as the United States grew and changed, popular names shifted along with the times. Some of the names that stay on the list of favorites may surprise you.

Let’s dive into history and see what names were popular in the last 100 years, 10 years and last year to see what’s the same and what’s changed.

From 1921 to 2020 across the U.S., the most popular names for boys and girls were:

Boys Girls 1. James 1. Mary 2. Robert 2. Patricia 3. John 3. Jennifer 4. Michael 4. Linda 5. William 5. Elizabeth 6. David 6. Barbara 7. Richard 7. Susan 8. Joseph 8. Jessica 9. Thomas 9. Sarah 10. Charles 10. Karen (Source: SSA)

Paring it down from a century to a decade, the most popular names in the U.S. over the last 10 years – from 2010 to 2020 – were:

Boys Girls 1. Noah 1. Emma 2. Liam 2. Olivia 3. Jacob 3. Sophia 4. William 4. Isabella 5. Mason 5. Ava 6. Ethan 6. Mia 7. Michael 7. Abigail 8. Alexander 8. Emily 9. James 9. Charlotte 10. Elijah 10. Madison (Source: SSA)

The Social Security Administration’s database on top names shows which names were most popular for new parents to give their kids in 2020. Here were the most popular names across the country last year:

Boys Girls 1. Liam 1. Olivia 2. Noah 2. Emma 3. Oliver 3. Ava 4. Elijah 4. Charlotte 5. William 5. Sophia 6. James 6. Amelia 7. Benjamin 7. Isabella 8. Lucas 8. Mia 9. Henry 9. Evelyn 10. Alexander 10. Harper

Still, state by state, the list of most popular names isn’t always the same. In Florida, 2020’s top baby names were:

Boys Girls 1. Liam 1. Emma 2. Noah 2. Olivia 3. Lucas 3. Isabella 4. Elijah 4. Sophia 5. Oliver 5. Mia 6. Benjamin 6. Ava 7. Ethan 7. Amelia 8. Sebastian 8. Charlotte 9. Dylan 9. Gianna 10. Alexander 10. Luna (Source: SSA)

Compare that to previous years in Florida:

2019 Boys 2019 Girls 2018 Boys 2018 Girls 2017 Boys 2017 Girls 2016 Boys 2016 Girls 1 Liam Emma Liam Isabella Liam Isabella Liam Isabella 2 Noah Isabella Noah Emma Noah Emma Noah Olivia 3 Elijah Olivia Lucas Olivia Lucas Olivia Jacob Emma 4 Lucas Sophia Elijah Sophia Elijah Sophia Lucas Sophia 5 Alexander Mia Ethan Mia Matthew Ava Elijah Mia 6 Benjamin Ava Logan Ava Logan Mia Michael Ava 7 Sebastian Amelia Michael Amelia Michael Amelia Matthew Emily 8 Ethan Charlotte Alexander Charlotte Alexander Emily Mason Abigail 9 Matthew Luna Benjamin Mila Mason Charlotte Ethan Amelia 10 Michael Emily Jacob Victoria Jacob Abigail Alexander Sofia (2016 to 2019 Top 10 via SSA)

2015 Boys 2015 Girls 2014 Boys 2014 Girls 2013 Boys 2013 Girls 2012 Boys 2012 Girls 1 Liam Isabella Noah Isabella Jayden Isabella Jayden Isabella 2 Noah Emma Liam Sophia Jacob Sophia Jacob Sophia 3 Jacob Sophia Jacob Emma Liam Emma Ethan Emma 4 Mason Olivia Michael Olivia Noah Olivia Michael Olivia 5 Ethan Mia Mason Mia Michael Mia Mason Mia 6 Lucas Ava Ethan Ava Mason Ava Noah Ava 7 Alexander Emily Alexander Emily Ethan Emily Liam Emily 8 Michael Sofia Jayden Sofia Daniel Abigail Alexander Abigail 9 Elijah Abigail Elijah Abigail Elijah Sofia Elijah Madison 10 Daniel Madison Daniel Victoria Anthony Madison Matthew Sofia (2012 to 2015 Top 10 via SSA)