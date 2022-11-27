Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Florida in 2021.
Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Bella
Bella is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 257
National
– Rank: #73
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,330
#49. Alice
Alice is a name of German origin meaning “noble”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 260
National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,494
#47. Eliana (tie)
Eliana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has answered”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 263
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,425
#47. Eleanor (tie)
Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 263
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059
#46. Maya
Maya has several possible origins and meanings. It may be a derivation of Maia, an ancient goddess of Greek mythology. Some believe it is of Hebrew origin meaning “water”. Maya also means “illusion’ in Sanskrit.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 264
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,050
#45. Elena
Elena is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 271
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,252
#44. Zoey
Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 285
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179
#43. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 288
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,546
#42. Violet
Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 290
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474
#41. Stella
Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 292
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,784
#40. Aaliyah
Aaliyah is an Arabic name meaning “high” and “exalted”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 297
National
– Rank: #61
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,588
#39. Zoe
Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 299
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,687
#38. Isla
Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 304
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514
#37. Scarlett
Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 306
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594
#36. Gabriella
Gabriella is a name of Italian origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 308
National
– Rank: #83
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,087
#35. Emilia
Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 310
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,837
#33. Riley (tie)
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 311
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184
#33. Avery (tie)
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 311
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770
#32. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 321
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486
#31. Ellie
Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 322
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835
#29. Lily (tie)
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 329
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584
#29. Leah (tie)
Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 329
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433
#28. Nova
Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 338
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516
#27. Layla
Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 349
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303
#26. Aurora
Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 367
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466
#25. Evelyn
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 369
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434
#24. Penelope
Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 387
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327
#23. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 391
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930
#22. Harper
Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 419
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388
#21. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 422
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987
#20. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 447
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190
#19. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 452
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938
#18. Aria
Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 466
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348
#17. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 473
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311
#16. Valentina
Valentina is a feminine form of the Roman name Valentinus, which is derived from the Latin word “valens” meaning “healthy” or “strong”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 476
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,458
#15. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 483
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541
#14. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 492
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,679
#13. Camila
Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 502
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,005
#12. Sofia
Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 530
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,933
#11. Mila
Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 535
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295
#10. Gianna
Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 596
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437
#9. Luna
Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 653
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173
#8. Charlotte
Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 696
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285
#7. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 817
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952
#6. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 832
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759
#5. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 887
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496
#4. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 903
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096
#3. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 979
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201
#2. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,046
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433
#1. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Florida
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,149
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728