Most Florida gas stations have gasoline again

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is good on gasoline.

Residents flocked to the pumps ahead of Hurricane Dorian last week, leaving many gas stations on empty.

But AAA says things appear to have stabilized and most, if not all Florida gas stations have gas again.

“Fortunately, Dorian has moved so slowly that it allowed plenty of time for Floridians to get gasoline, and gas stations to be resupplied,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Now comes more of the waiting game. Most of Florida’s ports on the east coast are or will be closed soon, which means no gasoline coming in or out of those ports. In the meantime, gas stations will rely on tanker trucks to make gasoline deliveries from terminals like Orlando and Tampa, until the storm passes. Statewide, gasoline supplies are still good. Gasoline deliveries will continue to be made as along as conditions are safe. The governor has approved law enforcement escorts for tanker trucks when necessary.”

The average price of gas during the state of emergency was $2.44 per gallon. Drivers saw a 7 cent bump before the order was declared, likely due to expectations of higher demand for the Labor Day holiday, the auto club said.

In Florida, Labor Day gas prices are about 36 cents per gallon less than last year’s holiday, according to AAA, a savings of nearly $5.50 for a full tank of gasoline.

Summertime gas prices averaged $2.54 per gallon, which is 23 cents per gallon less than last summer, AAA said. The drop in price is due to lower crude oil prices.

REGIONAL PRICES

Most expensive metro markets

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.55), Panama City ($2.54), Tallahassee ($2.50)

Least expensive metro markets

Pensacola ($2.39), Jacksonville ($2.41), Punta Gorda ($2.41)

FIND FLORIDA GAS PRICES

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

LATEST STORIES: