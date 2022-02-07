Most diverse counties in Florida ranked — and the list might surprise you

Jacksonville’s skyline at dusk. (Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY)

(Stacker) — The United States has a longstanding reputation as being a melting pot (or salad bowl), with its diversity manifesting itself across many different demographics. However, some places across the country are notably more heterogeneous than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the most diverse counties in Florida using data from using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest Simpson’s diversity index score. Simpson’s diversity index measures community diversity on a scale of 0 (least diverse) to 1 (most diverse), more on the calculation can be read here.

Think you know which counties in Florida might be the most diverse? Keep reading to see if your predictions are correct.

#50. Manatee County

– Index: 0.262

– Total population: 384,213

– White: 85.4% (328,110)

– Black or African American: 8.7% (33,462)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (813)

– Asian: 2.1% (7,975)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (189)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (7,305)

– Some other Race: 1.7% (6,359)

#49. Okeechobee County

– Index: 0.263

– Total population: 41,144

– White: 85.4% (35,138)

– Black or African American: 8.3% (3,414)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (188)

– Asian: 1.0% (395)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (120)

– 2 or more races: 2.0% (827)

– Some other Race: 2.6% (1,062)

#48. Santa Rosa County

– Index: 0.264

– Total population: 174,755

– White: 85.4% (149,250)

– Black or African American: 6.2% (10,858)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (936)

– Asian: 2.0% (3,423)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (441)

– 2 or more races: 4.1% (7,155)

– Some other Race: 1.5% (2,692)

#47. DeSoto County

– Index: 0.275

– Total population: 36,903

– White: 84.2% (31,079)

– Black or African American: 12.6% (4,634)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (31)

– Asian: 0.2% (83)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (41)

– 2 or more races: 1.2% (451)

– Some other Race: 1.6% (584)

#46. Lee County

– Index: 0.279

– Total population: 737,468

– White: 84.4% (622,299)

– Black or African American: 8.6% (63,282)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (1,395)

– Asian: 1.6% (11,967)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (412)

– 2 or more races: 1.8% (13,154)

– Some other Race: 3.4% (24,959)

#45. Suwannee County

– Index: 0.298

– Total population: 44,046

– White: 82.7% (36,431)

– Black or African American: 12.9% (5,683)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (58)

– Asian: 0.1% (55)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (23)

– 2 or more races: 3.1% (1,355)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (441)

#44. Baker County

– Index: 0.300

– Total population: 28,211

– White: 82.5% (23,279)

– Black or African American: 13.6% (3,824)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (144)

– Asian: 0.6% (173)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (10)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (536)

– Some other Race: 0.9% (245)

#43. Wakulla County

– Index: 0.301

– Total population: 32,321

– White: 82.2% (26,579)

– Black or African American: 15.1% (4,874)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (66)

– Asian: 0.5% (167)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.9% (307)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (328)

#42. Lake County

– Index: 0.306

– Total population: 345,867

– White: 82.5% (285,337)

– Black or African American: 10.9% (37,766)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (1,440)

– Asian: 2.0% (7,000)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (172)

– 2 or more races: 2.2% (7,688)

– Some other Race: 1.9% (6,464)

#41. Brevard County

– Index: 0.308

– Total population: 585,507

– White: 82.5% (482,985)

– Black or African American: 9.6% (56,493)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (1,961)

– Asian: 2.4% (13,854)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (524)

– 2 or more races: 3.5% (20,677)

– Some other Race: 1.5% (9,013)

#40. Flagler County

– Index: 0.311

– Total population: 109,801

– White: 82.3% (90,342)

– Black or African American: 10.0% (11,010)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (326)

– Asian: 2.6% (2,874)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (104)

– 2 or more races: 2.2% (2,393)

– Some other Race: 2.5% (2,752)

#39. Marion County

– Index: 0.312

– Total population: 353,526

– White: 81.9% (289,561)

– Black or African American: 12.9% (45,754)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (1,008)

– Asian: 1.4% (5,088)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (195)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (8,141)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (3,779)

#38. Volusia County

– Index: 0.324

– Total population: 536,487

– White: 81.4% (436,700)

– Black or African American: 10.9% (58,584)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (1,830)

– Asian: 1.8% (9,618)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (158)

– 2 or more races: 2.1% (11,306)

– Some other Race: 3.4% (18,291)

#37. Pinellas County

– Index: 0.324

– Total population: 964,666

– White: 81.5% (785,739)

– Black or African American: 10.3% (98,942)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (2,812)

– Asian: 3.4% (32,679)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (908)

– 2 or more races: 3.1% (30,190)

– Some other Race: 1.4% (13,396)

#36. Franklin County

– Index: 0.325

– Total population: 11,811

– White: 80.9% (9,555)

– Black or African American: 14.1% (1,664)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (11)

– Asian: 0.3% (41)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.4% (43)

– 2 or more races: 1.5% (180)

– Some other Race: 2.7% (317)

#35. Putnam County

– Index: 0.328

– Total population: 73,252

– White: 80.3% (58,814)

– Black or African American: 16.3% (11,922)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (309)

– Asian: 0.6% (456)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (5)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (1,399)

– Some other Race: 0.5% (347)

#34. Bay County

– Index: 0.329

– Total population: 182,161

– White: 81.1% (147,657)

– Black or African American: 11.0% (20,057)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (636)

– Asian: 2.3% (4,269)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (209)

– 2 or more races: 3.8% (7,012)

– Some other Race: 1.3% (2,321)

#33. Lafayette County

– Index: 0.329

– Total population: 8,637

– White: 80.2% (6,931)

– Black or African American: 16.1% (1,394)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (13)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (28)

– 2 or more races: 3.1% (264)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (7)

#32. Liberty County

– Index: 0.333

– Total population: 8,345

– White: 80.1% (6,682)

– Black or African American: 15.8% (1,320)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.2% (103)

– Asian: 0.2% (20)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.6% (132)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (88)

#31. Calhoun County

– Index: 0.334

– Total population: 14,362

– White: 80.4% (11,553)

– Black or African American: 13.3% (1,904)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.1% (153)

– Asian: 0.1% (16)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.9% (416)

– Some other Race: 2.2% (320)

#30. Highlands County

– Index: 0.334

– Total population: 103,437

– White: 80.8% (83,541)

– Black or African American: 9.7% (9,987)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (197)

– Asian: 1.4% (1,467)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.1% (2,166)

– Some other Race: 5.9% (6,079)

#29. Hardee County

– Index: 0.337

– Total population: 27,131

– White: 80.4% (21,824)

– Black or African American: 7.6% (2,051)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (23)

– Asian: 0.9% (234)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (40)

– 2 or more races: 1.1% (295)

– Some other Race: 9.8% (2,664)

#28. Gulf County

– Index: 0.338

– Total population: 15,576

– White: 79.5% (12,384)

– Black or African American: 17.2% (2,673)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (61)

– Asian: 0.5% (85)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.7% (271)

– Some other Race: 0.7% (102)

#27. Washington County

– Index: 0.342

– Total population: 24,764

– White: 79.7% (19,725)

– Black or African American: 15.2% (3,764)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.4% (348)

– Asian: 0.7% (167)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.4% (103)

– 2 or more races: 1.7% (421)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (236)

#26. Glades County

– Index: 0.344

– Total population: 13,516

– White: 79.8% (10,780)

– Black or African American: 13.5% (1,819)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 4.0% (540)

– Asian: 0.8% (108)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.1% (152)

– Some other Race: 0.9% (117)

#25. Clay County

– Index: 0.357

– Total population: 211,405

– White: 79.2% (167,504)

– Black or African American: 11.0% (23,291)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (240)

– Asian: 2.8% (5,896)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (102)

– 2 or more races: 4.5% (9,549)

– Some other Race: 2.3% (4,823)

#24. Bradford County

– Index: 0.362

– Total population: 27,317

– White: 77.2% (21,101)

– Black or African American: 20.3% (5,544)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (102)

– Asian: 0.6% (166)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.1% (306)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (98)

#23. Hendry County

– Index: 0.366

– Total population: 40,732

– White: 78.6% (32,023)

– Black or African American: 11.5% (4,688)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.8% (734)

– Asian: 0.9% (355)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 3.3% (1,348)

– Some other Race: 3.9% (1,584)

#22. Okaloosa County

– Index: 0.374

– Total population: 203,794

– White: 78.2% (159,371)

– Black or African American: 9.8% (20,032)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (806)

– Asian: 3.0% (6,188)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (275)

– 2 or more races: 5.0% (10,106)

– Some other Race: 3.4% (7,016)

#21. Taylor County

– Index: 0.378

– Total population: 21,870

– White: 76.3% (16,678)

– Black or African American: 20.1% (4,397)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (69)

– Asian: 0.8% (167)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.8% (180)

– Some other Race: 1.7% (379)

#20. Columbia County

– Index: 0.378

– Total population: 69,968

– White: 76.7% (53,651)

– Black or African American: 18.1% (12,653)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (196)

– Asian: 1.1% (744)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (13)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (1,857)

– Some other Race: 1.2% (854)

#19. Polk County

– Index: 0.381

– Total population: 686,218

– White: 77.1% (528,843)

– Black or African American: 15.3% (104,676)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (2,358)

– Asian: 1.8% (12,244)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (301)

– 2 or more races: 2.5% (16,951)

– Some other Race: 3.0% (20,845)

#18. Miami-Dade County

– Index: 0.403

– Total population: 2.7 million

– White: 75.1% (2,028,500)

– Black or African American: 17.4% (469,202)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (5,101)

– Asian: 1.6% (43,152)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (790)

– 2 or more races: 1.7% (45,587)

– Some other Race: 4.0% (107,096)

#17. Seminole County

– Index: 0.406

– Total population: 461,402

– White: 75.8% (349,813)

– Black or African American: 12.0% (55,186)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (1,317)

– Asian: 4.5% (20,895)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (263)

– 2 or more races: 3.1% (14,221)

– Some other Race: 4.3% (19,707)

#16. Union County

– Index: 0.409

– Total population: 15,303

– White: 73.6% (11,268)

– Black or African American: 21.9% (3,359)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (116)

– Asian: 0.6% (93)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (10)

– 2 or more races: 1.7% (266)

– Some other Race: 1.2% (191)

#15. Palm Beach County

– Index: 0.422

– Total population: 1.5 million

– White: 73.5% (1,077,422)

– Black or African American: 18.7% (273,384)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (3,056)

– Asian: 2.7% (39,423)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (527)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (33,664)

– Some other Race: 2.6% (37,551)

#14. St. Lucie County

– Index: 0.424

– Total population: 312,947

– White: 73.1% (228,616)

– Black or African American: 20.2% (63,087)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (1,284)

– Asian: 2.0% (6,383)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (268)

– 2 or more races: 2.4% (7,513)

– Some other Race: 1.9% (5,796)

#13. Osceola County

– Index: 0.447

– Total population: 351,955

– White: 72.8% (256,320)

– Black or African American: 11.5% (40,336)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (1,529)

– Asian: 2.7% (9,662)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (270)

– 2 or more races: 3.9% (13,556)

– Some other Race: 8.6% (30,282)

#12. Jackson County

– Index: 0.452

– Total population: 47,945

– White: 68.9% (33,057)

– Black or African American: 26.8% (12,859)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (320)

– Asian: 0.3% (156)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (76)

– 2 or more races: 2.2% (1,035)

– Some other Race: 0.9% (442)

#11. Hillsborough County

– Index: 0.470

– Total population: 1.4 million

– White: 70.5% (1,002,119)

– Black or African American: 16.8% (239,119)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (4,057)

– Asian: 4.1% (57,655)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (1,030)

– 2 or more races: 3.7% (53,274)

– Some other Race: 4.6% (65,024)

#10. Alachua County

– Index: 0.480

– Total population: 265,443

– White: 68.9% (182,813)

– Black or African American: 20.1% (53,278)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (1,033)

– Asian: 6.1% (16,125)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (157)

– 2 or more races: 3.4% (9,106)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (2,931)

#9. Escambia County

– Index: 0.485

– Total population: 313,491

– White: 68.1% (213,368)

– Black or African American: 21.9% (68,733)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (1,301)

– Asian: 3.0% (9,367)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (436)

– 2 or more races: 5.3% (16,459)

– Some other Race: 1.2% (3,827)

#8. Jefferson County

– Index: 0.486

– Total population: 14,161

– White: 62.8% (8,894)

– Black or African American: 34.6% (4,894)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (71)

– Asian: 0.3% (39)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.2% (175)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (88)

#7. Hamilton County

– Index: 0.502

– Total population: 14,326

– White: 61.5% (8,805)

– Black or African American: 34.5% (4,949)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.2% (166)

– Asian: 0.3% (43)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.5% (208)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (155)

#6. Madison County

– Index: 0.514

– Total population: 18,460

– White: 58.0% (10,713)

– Black or African American: 38.6% (7,128)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (63)

– Asian: 0.9% (163)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (5)

– 2 or more races: 0.6% (104)

– Some other Race: 1.5% (284)

#5. Leon County

– Index: 0.525

– Total population: 289,770

– White: 61.4% (177,974)

– Black or African American: 30.9% (89,536)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (570)

– Asian: 3.5% (10,183)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (76)

– 2 or more races: 2.8% (8,130)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (3,301)

#4. Gadsden County

– Index: 0.527

– Total population: 45,945

– White: 39.6% (18,202)

– Black or African American: 56.1% (25,786)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (83)

– Asian: 0.2% (81)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (17)

– 2 or more races: 1.0% (450)

– Some other Race: 2.9% (1,326)

#3. Orange County

– Index: 0.544

– Total population: 1.3 million

– White: 63.6% (857,963)

– Black or African American: 20.9% (282,677)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (3,119)

– Asian: 5.2% (69,700)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (1,146)

– 2 or more races: 3.6% (48,559)

– Some other Race: 6.4% (86,582)

#2. Broward County

– Index: 0.546

– Total population: 1.9 million

– White: 60.7% (1,170,083)

– Black or African American: 28.6% (551,097)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (5,104)

– Asian: 3.6% (68,988)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (1,227)

– 2 or more races: 3.3% (63,738)

– Some other Race: 3.4% (65,968)

#1. Duval County

– Index: 0.551

– Total population: 936,186

– White: 59.8% (559,532)

– Black or African American: 29.6% (277,195)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (2,328)

– Asian: 4.6% (43,297)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (584)

– 2 or more races: 3.6% (33,898)

– Some other Race: 2.1% (19,352)