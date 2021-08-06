More than 600 COVID deaths logged this week, as Florida reports 134,751 new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sunshine State continues to see a spike in new COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health on Friday.

The state’s health department is reporting 134,751 new cases for the week of July 30 to Aug. 5. That equates to roughly 22,459 new cases per day.

Just a week prior, the state saw an increase of 110,724 new cases.

The cumulative number of people vaccinated across Florida increased by 346,051, compared to a 287,401 increase for the week of July 23 to July 29.

This week’s new case positivity rate is at 18.9%, up from the previous 18.1%.

Additionally, the number of COVID deaths increased by 616 for the week of July 30 to Aug. 5. Just under 400 new deaths were reported for the six-day period ending on July 29.

The FDOH switched from daily data publications to weekly reports in June.

The nationwide total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 35,525,764 since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center.