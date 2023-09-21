TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite the last 2023 Florida legislative session ending on May 5, dozens of new laws are still set to take effect on October 1.
Among them, a new law that will require golf cart drivers under the age of 18 to have a valid learner’s permit or driver’s license when driving on the road, and another that will impose misdemeanor charges and a fine of $2,500 for disrupting a public event such as a ball game or concert.
Here is a look at all the legislation changes taking effect Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023:
- HB 67: Protection of Specified Personnel (Companion bill SB 174)
- SB 170: Local Ordinances (Companion bill HB 1515)
- SB 180: Regulation of Securities (Companion bill HB 253)
- SB 232: Exploitation of Vulnerable Persons (Companion bill HB 603)
- HB 319: Interference With Sporting or Entertainment Events (Companion bill SB 764)
- HB 329: Electronic Monitoring of Persons Charged with or Convicted of Offenses Involving Schools or Students (Companion bill SB 496)
- HB 331: Liens and Bonds (Companion bill SB 624)
- HB 431: Solicitation of Minors to Commit Lewd or Lascivious Act (Companion bill SB 486)
- HB 535: Funeral Service Benefits for Public Safety Officers
- SB 708: Estoppel Letters (Companion bill HB 743)
- HB 825: Assault or Battery on Hospital Personnel (Companion bill SB 568)
- SB 838: Proceeds Funding Motorcycle Safety Education
- HB 919: Homeowners’ Associations (Companion bill SB 1114)
- SB 942: Authorization of Restrictions Concerning Dogs (Companion bill HB 941)
- HB 949: Operation of a Golf Cart
- HB 959: Dosage Form Animal Health Products (Companion bill SB 1056)
- HB 965: Driver License, Identification Card, and Motor Vehicle Registration (Companion bill SB 996)
- HB 967: Medicaid Coverage of Continuous Glucose Monitors (Companion bill SB 988)
- HB 1047: Offenses Against Certain Animals
- SB 1210: Public Records/Human Trafficking Victims (Companion bill HB 841)
- HB 1263: Criminal Sentencing
- HB 1297: Capital Sexual Battery (Companion bill SB 1342)
- HB 1359: Offenses Involving Fentanyl or Fentanyl Analogs (Companion bill SB 1226)
- HB 1367: Unlawful Dumping (Companion bill SB 1368)
- HB 1375: Battery by Strangulation (Companion bill SB 1334)
- HB 1465: Firearm and Destructive Device Offenses (Companion bill SB 1456)
- HB 1611: City of Bartow, Polk County
- SB 2500: Appropriations (Companion bill HB 5305)
- SB 7000: OGSR/Current or Former Public Guardians (Companion bill HB 7037)
- HB 7003: OGSR/Water Management District Surplus Lands (Companion bill SB 7004)
- SB 7006: OGSR/Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network (Companion bill HB 7001)
- HB 7007: OGSR/Security and Fire safety System Plans (Companion bill SB 7040)
- SB 7008: OGSR/Building Plans, Blueprints, Schematic Drawings, and Diagrams (Companion bill HB 7009)
- SB 7016: Department of Corrections (Companion bill HB 929)
- SB 7022: OGSR/Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission/Safe-school Officers (Companion bill HB 7029)
- HB 7031: OGSR/Address of a Victim of an Incident of Mass Violence (Companion bill SB 7012)
- HB 7035: OGSR/Citizens Property Insurance Corporation/Cybersecurity Data and Information (Companion bill SB 7042)