TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More Publix employees have come forward in a lawsuit over off-the-clock work after other employees filed a lawsuit last month alleging the company didn’t properly pay its employees overtime.

An amended lawsuit was filed Tuesday to include other hourly department managers of the Lakeland-based grocery store chain.

The lawsuit claims that employees were required to perform work both before and after their shifts while not being paid to do so. They also had to work during unpaid meal breaks.

“Employees would clock out for meal breaks but were routinely interrupted during unpaid breaks to handle work matters including responding to co-workers or supervisors inquires via text or phone, assisting customers, and/or completing paperwork and reports,” the lawsuit reads.

Publix failed to record all hours worked by its hourly employees to avoid paying overtime, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act “to control labor costs and expenses, and for its own convenience,” according to the lawsuit. Employees claim they averaged between three and five unpaid overtime hours per week.

Morgan & Morgan and Shavitz Law Group, which are representing the employees, said after the amended complaint was filed, 18 more department managers in multiple state joined the collective action.

The law firms expect more employees to join the lawsuit.

News Channel 8 has reached out to Publix for comment on the amended lawsuit, but when the previous lawsuit was filed, the company said it takes the claims seriously.