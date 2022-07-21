TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More monkeypox vaccine doses will arrive in Florida this week, according to health official.

“Get the information out there so the public doesn’t panic. This is not another COVID,” said Dr. Ava Dobin, the Director of Infection Prevention and Control at HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.

The Florida Department of Health says the state has 208 confirmed monkeypox cases as of Wednesday.

Cases were reported in a number of counties in Tampa Bay. Pinellas County has nine cases. Hillsborough County has three. There were two confirmed cases in Polk County and one in Sarasota County.

At first, people will experience symptoms similar to the flu. Then they will develop a rash, Dobin said.

Florida now has 25,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine in total, according to Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the FDOH in Pinellas County. The state is prioritizing distributing the vaccine to counties with the most cases and communities that are at higher risk.

“We’re in the planning stages. We’re having the discussions with local community partners and transferring those vaccines to community partners,” Dr. Choe said.