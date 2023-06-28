TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travel troubles continue as airlines try to catch up following hundreds of delays and cancellations.

Tampa International Airport officials said severe weather that made its way across the country is still impacting flight schedules. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 21 cancellations and 115 delays out of its scheduled 445 flights.

Delay after delay and mounting cancellations. It’s been a travel nightmare for those taking to the skies.

“We got to boarding and the flight was just canceled, so then all the flights were booked from today through Saturday,” said Shane Bush, traveling to New Jersey.

Bush is now trying to hop on a flight out of Orlando. The FAA showed at one point that a departure delay and a ground stop were possible.

“We tried different airlines. There are no flights leaving here,” said Kim Ekimyee, flying to Singapore for work. “We tried to look out of Miami and Orlando, and there’s nothing as well.”

For now, some are left stranded with little explanation from the airlines.

“They haven’t really given us a definite answer,” said Zoey Ward, traveling to Puerto Rico.

In the Northeast and Midwest, air quality from the Canadian wildfires is a concern as it is expected to worsen, on top of summer storms, causing more travel trouble ahead of the holiday weekend.

United’s Newark hub has also been hit hard. The airline’s CEO blamed the delays and cancellations on a shortage of federal air traffic controllers. However, the FAA said that’s not a problem.

The FAA told 8 On Your Side that it’s working closely with airlines to keep aircraft moving safely and efficiently over the Fourth of July travel period. The agency said current delay data shows the vast majority are due to weather and volume.

“Every year I go home this weekend from Tampa like the last three years, and it’s never a problem,” Bush said.

Sheryl Giaimo and Joe Tanner flew to Long Island for their 40th high school reunion. Their flight to Florida was canceled. Instead of waiting to be rebooked, they opted for a 26-hour train ride back home.

“It’s really turned out to be an adventure,” Tanner said. “We’ll be talking about this at the 50th reunion.”

Last month, the U.S. Department of Transportation proposed a new rule to require airlines to provide compensation and cover expenses when the airline causes a flight cancellation or delay.

The DOT currently has a dashboard on flightrights.gov to show what airlines currently offer.