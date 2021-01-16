More backlash for GOP’s Josh Hawley as Loews Hotel cancels Orlando event

In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College Vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Loews Hotels says it has canceled a fundraiser at an Orlando, Florida, hotel for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.

It’s the latest fallout for the Republican lawmaker who helped staged an Electoral college challenge that became the focus of a violent Capitol uprising in support of President Donald Trump.

A statement from the hotel posted Saturday on Twitter said it was “horrified” by the events at the U.S. Capitol and by all who supported and incited the Jan. 6 insurrection.

We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels. — Loews Hotels (@Loews_Hotels) January 16, 2021

Hawley’s fundraiser was scheduled for February at a hotel at Universal Orlando. Hawley faces waning support from longtime donors.