More backlash for GOP’s Josh Hawley as Loews Hotel cancels Orlando event

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College Vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Loews Hotels says it has canceled a fundraiser at an Orlando, Florida, hotel for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.

It’s the latest fallout for the Republican lawmaker who helped staged an Electoral college challenge that became the focus of a violent Capitol uprising in support of President Donald Trump.

A statement from the hotel posted Saturday on Twitter said it was “horrified” by the events at the U.S. Capitol and by all who supported and incited the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Hawley’s fundraiser was scheduled for February at a hotel at Universal Orlando. Hawley faces waning support from longtime donors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss