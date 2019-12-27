More adventures coming to Florida theme parks in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—From the opening of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disney to a new Harry Potter-themed roller coaster at Universal, 2019 was a banner year for new, immersive attractions at Orlando’s theme parks.

The new year promises changes and new attractions to the theme parks.

Although “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” opened earlier this month, many Disney guests will experience it for the first time in 2020.

The ride is billed as the most ambitious, technologically advanced rides Disney has ever created.

Also coming to Disney is Mickey’s and Minnie’s Runaway railway.Guests will enjoy a 3-D cartoon adventure on the ride when it opens March 4 at Hollywood Studios. This will be the first Mickey Mouse ride.

Big changes are also coming to Epcot.

A Beauty and the Beast sing along opens at the France pavilion In January.Also to come isRemy’s Ratatouille adventure, which will shrink guests to the size of Chef Remy before sending them on a wild adventure. That opens next summer.

This spring, Cirque Du Soleil new show, “Drawn to life” will open. The show is a collaboration between Cirque Du Soleil and Walt Disney’s Animation and Imagineering teams.

Moving up I-4 to Universal Orlando, the Bourne Stuntacular opens in the spring. The live action stunt show is based on the blockbuster Bourne film franchise.

Though it won’t open until 2023, there will be lots of construction activity next year at Universal’s new theme park Epic Universe.It’sng built just north of the Orange County convention Center and the initial concept art depicts four immersive themed lands.

As for SeaWorld, there will be a new attraction at Aquatica. The theme park will offer “Riptide Race,”Florida’s first ever dueling water slide that’s nearly 650 feet long and will allow guests to race each other.

