Live Now
Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial

Monument erected to remember injustice of Groveland Four in Florida

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center left; Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell, center; state Rep. Geraldine Thompson, second from left, and other elected officials and family members unveil the Groveland Four monument in front of the Old Lake County courthouse in Tavares, Fla., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. The monument honors the four men who were falsely accused of a rape in 1949. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

TAVARES, Fla. (AP) — Seven decades after four young black men were accused of raping a white woman in a 1949 case now seen as a miscarriage of justice, the central Florida county where their case took place has erected a monument in their honor.

The monument honoring Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd and Ernest Thomas was unveiled Friday during a ceremony at the Lake County Historic Courthouse. The granite memorial for the men known as the Groveland Four features a bronze plaque imprinted with a written account of the men’s ordeal, which was prepared with the help of their families.

“While we cannot change the past, we can learn from it, and we can assure that our institutions today provide equal and fair justice to all,” said Lake County Commission Chairman Leslie Campione.

A year ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s three-member Cabinet granted posthumous pardons to the men.

The case of the Groveland Four is considered a blight on Florida’s history. One of the four was killed before he could be charged.

One of the remaining men was fatally shot by the local sheriff and another was shot and wounded by the sheriff and a deputy. A third man was wrongly imprisoned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa"

Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park"

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children"

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber debuts new phone service in Florida"

'Something's not right': Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Something's not right': Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park"

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton"

Interview - Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interview - Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton"

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance"

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled "one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss