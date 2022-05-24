ORLANDO (WFLA) – Feld Entertainment revved up support for St. Jude Children’s Research hospital during the Monster Jam World Finals in Orlando over the weekend.

The finals displayed a 10.5-foot tall, 12,000-pound Monster Jam truck, complete with artwork by a 13-year-old St. Jude patient named Calvin.

Monster Jam surprised the boy by unveiling his artwork on the life-sized truck named “Emoji Strong.” Calvin drew the emojis featured on the truck when drivers visited St. Jude Children’s Hospital in 2019.

Calvin was diagnosed with a with a soft tissue cancer and was treated with chemotherapy and proton therapy at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“The sheer size of the Monster Jam Emoji Strong truck is amazing, but the impact that partnerships like this have on the future of research and treatment for kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is bigger than life,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A limited-edition diecast truck with Calvin’s Emoji Strong design are available online for purchase. Monster Jam will donate $10 for each purchase of the collector’s item to support St. Jude.

Shadyac said Feld Entertainment and Monster Jam have raised more than $900,000 for the research hospital since 2017.

Families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, thanks to the support of donors and partners.