‘Mom won’t wake up’: Woman overdoses while driving on I-4 with 3 kids in van

EDITOR’S NOTE: Body camera video contains multiple black frames over audio of the incident.

DELAND, Fla. (WESH) – A 12-year-old girl called 911 Thursday night when her mother overdosed on heroin while driving on Interstate 4.

Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 7 p.m. to the side of I-4 near DeLand.

A 12-year-old girl had called 911 while two other children, a 7-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy, were in the minivan.

“My mom won’t wake up, and we’re on I-4 in the car,” the girl told a 911 dispatcher.

Tiffany Smith, 28, was unconscious when deputies arrived and she had to be saved with a dose of naloxone, deputies said.

After she regained consciousness, Smith told deputies she was on her way to South Carolina with the children when she started to experience back pain. She said she stopped to take some heroin for the pain, deputies said.

The children were not injured and were placed in the custody of their grandmother. Two dogs in the minivan were turned over to Volusia County Animal Control officers.