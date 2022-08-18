FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother and a child were among three people struck by lightning near a Florida elementary school, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

Officials told WESH that the incident happened behind Keeth Elementary School in Winter Springs.

Captain Doug Seely with the Winter Springs Police Department told WESH that a mother and other family members were waiting for a child to be released from school when the lightning struck.

Firefighters told WESH that a child and two adults were struck. One of the victims was an 18-year-old woman.

Officials told the news outlet that the 18-year-old called medics after telling them she was OK. She was awake and in stable condition when they returned, WESH reported.

Officials did not say how the mother or child are doing. They told the news outlet that CPR needed to be performed on the way to the hospital.

WESH reported that a dog was also involved in the lightning strike but it has not been located.