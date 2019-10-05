Mom calls for Universal Studios to name actor who flashed hate symbol

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/NBC) – A Colorado mother is calling for Universal Studios to name the actor who flashed a hate symbol on her daughter’s shoulder.

Tiffany Zinger said she and her family attended a character breakfast at Universal Orlando hotel in March where her children, who are biracial, took pictures with a “Despicable Me” character.

Zinger said she spotted the character forming an “Ok” symbol in the photos month later.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the “Ok” sign is used to express white supremacy in extremist circles.

Zinger said she had to explain to her daughter, who’s on the autism spectrum, why the pictures couldn’t be used in a school project.

Citing recent mass shootings, Zinger wants Universal to name the actor.

Universal confirmed the actor is no longer an employee and said in a statement they are “taking steps to make sure nothing like this happens again.”

