TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Osceola County are looking for a person who allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman after she pulled over on Interstate 4 to change her child’s diaper.

WESH reports the unidentified woman told deputies she was attacked and robbed around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the I-4 interchange near the Champions Gate area.

According to Sheriff Marcos Lopez, the woman had stopped on the side of the road to change one of her children’s diapers.

“Another vehicle pulled up and all she sees is lights. It concerned her. So she tried hurrying up and put the kids back in the car,” Lopez said, according to WOFL.

The woman said she was in the backseat with her baby when someone approached her.

“An unknown male wearing dark clothing, a hoodie, slammed her to the ground, struck her a few times and then grabbed her purse and her iPhone and left the area,” Lopez said.

Lopez said the woman suffered minor injuries, including a swollen lip, and was treated at an area hospital. Her children were not harmed.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter since it occurred in their jurisdiction.