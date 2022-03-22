MELBOURNE, Fla. (NBC) – Police in Melbourne have released tragic new details in the case of three people found dead inside a car outside a Melbourne apartment complex.

At about 10:50 p.m. Sunday police received a call for a suspicious vehicle at the Manatee Cove Apartments, just off U.S. 1 and north of downtown Melbourne.

“Signal 13 at Manatee Cove Drive in a few days ago, Thursday. There’s a bad smell emanating from it. It’s going to be at Manatee Cove near the trash cans. They said the windows are too fogged to see through,” voices over police radio traffic said.

On Tuesday, police identified the people inside the car as 35-year-old Andrea Langhorst and 3-year-old Olivia Dryer and 3-year-old Adam Dryer.

Detectives say the family appears to have been living out of their vehicle along the east coast of Florida.

Family members said Langhorst “loved her children and was always spending time with them.”

The investigation is active, police say, and they are working closely with the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office for answers on just how the three died.