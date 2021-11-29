‘Modern day slavery scheme’: 24 indicted for human smuggling, labor trafficking across Florida, other states

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A nearly 60-page-long indictment is charging two dozen people with conducting what is being described as a “modern-day slavery” scheme, a human smuggling and labor trafficking operation involving Mexican and Central American workers.

The newly unsealed indictment accuses the Patricio Transnational Criminal Organization of using a work visa program to traffic foreign workers into U.S. farm jobs. The organization has made more than 200 million dollars along the way.

According to prosecutors, the group engaged in mail fraud, international forced labor trafficking, and money laundering, among other crimes.

The group operated across Georgia, Florida, and Texas, recruiting migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. The conspirators are accused of raping, kidnapping, threatening, or attempting to kill some of the workers or their families.

In many cases, the workers were sold or traded to other conspirators. At least two of the workers died as a result of workplace conditions.

According to the indictment, five of the 24 charged are in the country illegally.

They are facing life in prison without the possibility of parole for the most serious crimes committed.