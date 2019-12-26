M&M’S store set to open at Disney Springs in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Chocoholics we have a late Christmas gift to announce for you!

Disney Springs will be getting an M&M’s store next year, Mars Retails Group announced today.

“Guests will be fully immersed into an interactive chocolate experience that will create more moments and more smiles through the colorful fun of M&M’S,” said Patrick McIntyre, director of global retail at Mars Retail Group.

McIntyre says the new state-of-the-art store will offer an immersive experience that combines the colorful fun that fans of the M&M’S brand enjoy with lasting memories.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the new store is set to open in 2020 near the NBA Experience and of course will be filled with your favorite chocolate candies.