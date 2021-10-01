Miya Marcano disappearance: FBI joins search for missing Florida woman

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI has joined the search for missing Florida woman Miya Marcano, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Mina said the FBI is providing resources as they search for Marcano, who went missing last week. Authorities said the person of interest in the case, 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, died of an apparent suicide.

Mina says his agency has hundreds of sworn and civilian employees working to find Marcano, and that 60 detectives were assigned to work on the case exclusively. The search spans across three counties with 175 personnel in total conducting 30 different searches, the sheriff said.

“Our civilian analysts are working on all manner of digital resources and social media in their quest to find Miya, and our forensics detectives are processing all the evidence that we have collected in this case,” Mina said.

The FBI isn’t the only agency helping with the search. According to Mina, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has provided a K9 that was specially trained to find electronics, and the sheriff’s offices in Seminole and Brevard counties have also provided search dogs, helicopters, and dive teams to help find Marcano.

To help streamline the flow of information, the sheriff’s office has set up a command center for people to send in tips to field detectives about Marcano’s disappearance.

If you have any information on the case, the sheriff’s office asks that you call 407-436-HELP (4357).