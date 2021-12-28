Miya Marcano died of undetermined homicide, autopsy report says

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida college student who authorities say was killed by a handyman at an apartment complex where they both worked died by “homicide of undetermined means.”

An autopsy report obtained Monday by Miami television station WPLG says Miya Marcano’s body was found in October bound with duct tape near a dilapidated apartment complex following a massive week-long search. The body was “nearly completely skeletonized” when found, according to the report, and black duct tape was found around her neck, wrists and ankles.

Orange-Osceola Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said he was unable to examine Marcano’s body for particular injuries because she was in an advanced state of decomposition.

