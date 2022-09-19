TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mistrial was declared in the case against Rebecca Fierle, a state-appointed guardian accused of abuse and neglect in the death of a 74-year-old in her care.

According to WKMG, the judge declared the mistrial after a jury failed to provide a unanimous verdict. On Friday, jurors said more time was needed to deliberate the case, but the mistrial ruling came just days later on Monday.

Fierle was arrested in 2020 after investigators said she gave doctors a ‘do not resuscitate’ order for a client who wanted to live. The man’s feeding tube was capped before he ultimately died four days later at a Tampa hospital.

At the time, medical professionals said the man was capable of making end-of-life medical decisions for himself, understood his condition, and had a strong desire to live.

However, despite his wishes and those of his family and friends, Fierle ordered doctors ​not to perform any life-prolonging medical procedures saying she preferred “quality of life versus quantity of life.”

Fierle was stripped from hundreds of cases following the man’s death. It was later learned she placed numerous DNR orders on clients without the consent of family members. A judge said Fierle had “abused her power.”

The state prosecutor in the case plans to try Fierle again, the WKMG added.