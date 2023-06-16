TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A simple misstep led to the discovery of millions of dollars worth of cocaine concealed within a sailboat arriving in the Florida Keys Monday.

Authorities said a 32-year-old Matas Vezauskas of Lithuania was arrested after 167 lbs of cocaine were found to be stashed in his sailboat.

Vezauskas was the only sailor aboard the vessel that sailed from another country without checking in with the U.S. Border Protection and Customs upon arrival.

A search of his sailboat at Burdines Waterfront Marina in Marathon yielded a trove of narcotics that had an estimated street value of $2.6 million.

“I want to thank our Special Operations Unit Detectives and K9 Mako as well as our federal law enforcement partners for their hard work in getting these dangerous drugs off our streets,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.

Vezauskas was charged with trafficking cocaine. Federal authorities turned the case over to the sheriff’s office for further investigation.