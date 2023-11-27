TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida airman has been accounted for nearly 80 years after he died fighting against German forces during World War II, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday.

U.S. Army Air Force Staff Sgt. Franklin P. Hall, 21, of Leesburg, was assigned to the 66th Bombardment Squadron, 44th Bombardment Group (Heavy) in the European Theater.

Source: DPAA

Hall was killed on Jan. 21, 1944 when his plane, a B-24D Liberator Queen Marlene, was attacked by enemy air forces near Équennes-Éramecourt, France.

The German military recovered nine sets of remains from the crash site, but Hall’s were not accounted for. The American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) searched the area the following year, but were unable to find his remains, and on March 01, 1951, he was declared non-recoverable.

The DPAA said its historians later learned two sets of remains buried in Normandy American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site, could be linked to Hall.

In April 2018, the remains were disinterred and sent to a lab for analysis and identification. It was later determined one set belonged to Hall.

The DPAA said Hall was accounted for in July, but his family just received a full briefing on his identification.

Hall will be buried in Leesburg on a date to be determined. Right now, his name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Ardennes American Cemetery, France. A rosette will be placed next to it to show he was accounted for, the DPAA said.