MIRAMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 18-year-old was been found dead in a lake, according to authorities in South Florida.

The Miramar Police Department said Linnon “LJ” Latham was last seen alive Tuesday night at around 11:30 p.m. near Vizcaya Park.

Friday morning, police said Latham was found dead in a lake in the Vizcaya area.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the search for Linnon ‘LJ’ Latham has come to a close,” the department said.

As of this report, no foul play is suspected, but the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine what led to Latham’s death.