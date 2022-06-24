TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Massachusetts girl who may be in Florida.

The child, Ava Melendez, 7, was reported missing from Springfield, Massachusetts on May 6.

She may be in the company of her mother, Jewel Melendez, 23, and a man.

Investigators say Ava and her mother were last seen in North Fort Myers, Florida and could still be in the surrounding areas. They also have connections in Massachusetts and may attempt to return there, NCMEC said.

Ava is described as a 4 foot tall Hispanic girl, weighing 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes like her mother.

Anyone with information on Ava or her whereabouts is asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at 1-413-594-1700 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.