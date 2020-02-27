Missing Florida woman found dead in trunk in Tennessee; woman arrested

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WESH/WFLA)— The body of a missing Titusville woman has been found in the trunk of a car in Tennessee, officials said.
According to authorities, the body of Anna Primavere, 36, was found in the trunk of a car belonging to Courtney Dawn Gibson by law enforcement in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Gibson turned herself into police on Thurdsay, authorities announced.
Primavere was last seen at a home in the area of Knox McRae Drive and Barna Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
Authorities said Gibson was hired as a babysitter by the landlord at a home on Trinidad Avenue. Officials said a Ring doorbell captured her driving from the area with a mattress on her roof.
Officials said Gibson burned the mattress on the side of the road after it fell off of her car.
Authorities said when they began their search for Primavere, they discovered her mattress was missing.
Police in Tennessee said they found Gibson at her parents’ home, but she refused to let them search her car. Detectives said they found the body after obtaining a search warrant.
It’s unclear what charges Gibson faces at this time.
