FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The remains of a missing woman were found inside a car submerged in a Flagler County retention pond on Monday.

Erica Bergeron, 49, was reported missing by her family on Sunday after her son wasn’t able to reach her, according to a report from NBC affiliate WESH. She was last seen alive on Thursday morning outside of a bowling alley in Palm Coast.

On Monday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced their dive team found a vehicle submerged in a retention pond near Palm Harbor Parkway and Cris Lane. Deputies said the water was about 15-to-20 feet deep with limited visibility.

Investigators determined the vehicle matched the rental car Bergeron was driving when she was reported missing. Her remains were positively identified by the medical examiner’s office on Tuesday.

“Sheriff Staly and FCSO extend our deepest condolences to the Bergeron family,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.

The case was turned over to Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigators. An incident report obtained by WKMG stated Bergeron’s car left the road for an unknown reason, hit a tree and then crashed into the pond.