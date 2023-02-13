DESTIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The search for a missing Florida woman has tragically ended after she was found dead over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 6:15 p.m., the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office located a green kayak that had been overturned by the wake of a large boat in Destin Harbor behind Gilligan’s Watersports.

According to police, two people were on the kayak when it overturned, however, one person was found around 9 p.m. holding onto a pylon behind Harbor Docks, a restaurant located a few hundred feet away from where the kayak overturned.

After the first person was found, deputies began searching for the second person, a 30-year-old woman.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office shared an update that the woman was found dead.

“Please join us in sending our sincere sympathies and prayers to her family and friends,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

According to officials, the woman’s death remains under investigation by The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.