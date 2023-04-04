OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies said they are searching for a missing Florida teenager who was last seen going to school Monday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Kaylin Barnhart, 14, was last seen getting on her school bus Monday morning.

She has yet to return home. According to the sheriff’s office, her family is concerned for her well-being due to her “current mental health state” and her lack of medication.

Deputies said Kaylin was wearing “a black and red Jordan hoodie, light grey sweat pants, white Converse shoes, glasses, a light blue Jansport backpack, gold hoop earrings, and a gold necklace that says ‘trust'” when she went to school.

She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

If you know where she is, call 911.