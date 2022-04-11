TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Concerns are growing for a Port St. Lucie teen who vanished on her way to school on Monday morning.

Authorities said Saige Stiles, 15, disappeared while walking to Treasure Coast High School.

Her friend called 911 and said she talked to Saige on the phone, and the teen told her she was being followed.

The friend gave police Saige’s location. When officers arrived, the teen was nowhere to be found, but her backpack and phone were located nearby.

Police said it’s unclear if Saige was abducted or if she ran away. Surveillance video shows her walking behind homes after her friend called 911, police said.

“She just was walking. Didn’t appear she was in danger or distress. Just walking through the backyard,” Port St. Lucie police spokesman Sgt. John Dellacroce said at a news conference Monday.

Police were searching for the teen in a large wooded area Monday morning. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office was using a helicopter to survey the area. WPTV went to the scene and observed several evidence markers on the ground. K9s and bloodhounds were also helping with the search, the news station reported.

“When a call comes out like this, every available officer. It’s intensive manpower, an intensive search,” Dellacroce said. “It’s all hands on deck until we can find her.”

Saige is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and was last seen wearing jeans and a gray long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.