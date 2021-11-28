Missing Florida teen taken by person she met through video game, believed to be in danger

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in North Miami Beach are asking for help in their search for a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

According the North Miami Beach Police Department, Jeimy Henrriquez, 15, had been chatting with someone through a video game called Fire Max who picked her up from her home Saturday morning.

Police said around 10 p.m. Saturday, Jeimy called her mother crying that she was far away and had not eaten before hanging up. Detectives were able to track the girl’s phone to North Carolina.

Jeimy is said to be 5’1″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She took her black backpack and phone with her when she left home, according to police.

If you know where she is, call the North Miami Beach Police Department at 305-949-2940.