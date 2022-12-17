BUSHNELL, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing Florida teenager has been found dead in a homicide investigation, authorities said.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead shortly hours after being reported missing at 1:20 a.m. Friday.

Deputies said Jontae, a former student at Sumter Prep Academy, was last seen alive at 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

While deputies searched for the missing team, they learned he may have been shot. They found his body shortly after.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating Jontae’s death as a homicide, and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

If you have any information, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).