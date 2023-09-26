TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police K-9 who was lost in the woods after getting loose while chasing a suspect was found by a good Samaritan Tuesday morning.

“Sheriff Hunter is pleased to report that K-9 Chaos has just been found and is in good health!” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Monday, the CCSO said Chaos got off-leash when he was sent after a suspect near the Sheriff’s Office Operation Center.

After a nearly 24-hour search, a citizen came across the dog on Southeast Pounds Hammock Road and called the sheriff’s office.

“A HUGE THANK YOU to the citizen who spotted him and called us!!” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities used UTVs, helicopters, drones equipped with infrared cameras, and bloodhounds from Department of Corrections to try and find Chaos.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped look for him and shared this information,” the CCSO said. “We are glad to have Chaos back home!”