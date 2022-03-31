TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a Florida mother who has been missing since Sunday is urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward, Dateline reported.

Cassie Carli, 37, was headed to Navarre Beach in the Florida panhandle to pick up her daughter when she vanished on Sunday night, her family said.

Sergeant Richard Aloy, a public information officer with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline she was last seen on March 27.

“It [her disappearance] was reported to the Sheriff’s Office on the 28th by a family member that she was missing,” Aloy told Dateline.

He said Cassie’s daughter Saylor had “been safe the entire time.”

Cassie’s sister told NBC the 37-year-old was between jobs and living with their father in Navarre. She worked at a paddleboard shop and just started a job as a server at the Eglin Air Force Base on March 26, the day before she disappeared, her sister said.

“She was in the middle of starting a new job on base being a lead server,” Raeann Carli told Dateline. “Saturday evening was the last time she texted me, but she said it just went well.”

Raeann said her sister had also been sorting out custody issues with Saylor’s father. The two had joint custody over their daughter.

“She went to go pick up Saylor because it was his weekend. This is a normal – every other weekend drop-off exchange thing. And they were just meeting right down the road this time,” her sister recalled.

On Sunday, Cassie decided to meet Saylor’s father around 7 p.m. at a bar in Navarre Beach, about a mile or so from her home, her sister said.

“Juana’s – it is a local bar that she – it’s always been there. So a big parking lot and people using the boat ramp, usually a nice public place,” Raeann said. “My dad said it was just a very brief, you know, ‘Be right back, Dad. I’m just – just going right to Juana’s.’”

“When he [Cassie’s dad] woke up at 10:45 p.m., he immediately started calling my sister and no one would answer,” she added. “He called me at 4 p.m. on Monday because he said, you know, ‘She’s not back home.’”

Raeann said her father reported her sister missing on Sunday, about 24 hours after she disappeared.

Aloy said her car was found near Juana’s and is currently in an impound yard.

He added that the area where she vanished “was very dark.”

“It was a parking lot,” Aloy said.

The sergeant declined to discuss specifics about the custody exchange, saying he “can’t talk to that just yet.”

He said deputies had searched several locations, and civilians had also joined their search efforts.

“There’s a lot of work being done currently and that’s where we’re just waiting for the results of – of all their hard work,” Aloy said. “We’re hoping we find her well.”

Aloy said officials do not suspect foul play at this time.

Cassie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She has pierced ears, and a tattoo of a tribal mark on her lower back.

Anyone with information on Cassie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190.