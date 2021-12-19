Missing Florida man found dead in the Miami River, Coast Guard says

MIAMI (WFLA) — A missing Florida man was found dead in the Miami River Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Joustin Chavez, 26, was reported missing around 8 p.m. Friday by his sister after he went missing on their charter vessel.

Almost 23 hours later, crews with the Miami Fire Department found Chavez’s body in the waters north of the Rickenbacker Causeway.

“On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to Joustin’s family and friends,” said Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Delgado, search and rescue mission controller, Sector Miami.