TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Orange County, Florida, said that a man who was reported missing last Friday has been found dead.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office originally posted Friday that Melvin Ray Wilcox, 39, was last seen Tuesday driving his blue Honda Civic in Pine Hills.

However, his family had not heard from him since that time, so they asked for help in finding him.

Saturday, the sheriff’s office said that Wilcox had been murdered and left in the trunk of his own car. Authorities located his body late Friday.

Deputies arrested Johnny Wesley and Lashawn Triplett in Wilcox’s murder, charging them both with first degree murder with a firearm.