Missing Florida girls, 10 and 13, taken by ‘armed and dangerous’ woman, FDLE says

From left to right: Natasha Hurtado, Lilianna Hurtado, and Di’Last Kellie (Courtesy of the FDLE)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement put out a missing child alert Sunday for two young girls out of Seminole County.

The FDLE said Natasha Hurtado, 10, and Lilianna Hurtado, 13, were last seen in the area of the 1140 block of Greenstone Boulevard in Heathrow, Florida.

The two girls are believed to be in the company of 32-year-old Di’Last Kellie, who authorities say could be armed and dangerous.

Natasha is said to be 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds while Lilianna is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Both girls have brown hair and brown eyes.

Kellie is said to be 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

If you see Kellie and the children, do not approach. Call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 or 911.