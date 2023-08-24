FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a missing boater was recovered from a lake on a Florida college campus on Thursday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Graham McGrath, 19, a Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) student.

McGrath fell from a wake boat on Lake Como at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. His body was discovered after an overnight search lasting over 12 hours, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a news conference.

“I’m very proud of the agencies involved and their commitment to locating Graham,” Marceno said. “We deployed numerous assets to assist with this search and to ultimately bring closure to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this unfortunate incident.”

McGrath’s body did not show apparent physical trauma, according to Marceno, but his cause of death is to be determined by the medical examiner’s office. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and interviewing the 13 other people who were on the boat with him.

Officials from multiple agencies discuss search for missing boater on Wednesday. (LCSO)

(LCSO)

Sheriff Marceno briefs the media on missing boater on Thursday. (LCSO)

“Everything we do, we are suspicious in nature and until we prove otherwise, factually, we treat everything as if it is (suspicious),” Marceno told a reporter who asked if foul play is suspected in the case. “I’m confident in our detectives … and we will have all the answers to exactly those questions.”

Lake Como, with depths of 30-50 feet, is shared between FGCU and the neighboring community, according to Marceno, and the wake boat was privately-owned. FGCU is offering counseling services and other resources to students to help them cope with the tragic incident.

“The entire FGCU community is devastated by the loss of Graham,” FGCU President Aysegul Timur wrote in a statement. “Our hearts and deepest sympathy go out to Graham’s family, the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, his friends and all members of our Eagle community as we cope with this unfortunate tragedy.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.