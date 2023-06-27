TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two missing Florida children were found abandoned nearly 1,000 miles away from their home at a playground in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Authorities said a 1-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were left in the care of 18-year-old Adalyn Burkett, a friend of the children’s mother, on June 23. The mother told authorities that Burkett was supposed to babysit her two children overnight and was allowed to use her vehicle as long as she returned it the following day.

When the mother called Burkett to arrange a pick-up, she learned Burkett had left the state with the vehicle and the two children inside. Authorities said she and 22-year-old Marquan Edwards had driven the children to Milwaukee, WI.

After the two learned that a Missing Child Alert was issued, police said they abandoned the children in a Milwaukee neighborhood public park. Investigators said they believe Burkett and Edwards wanted to distance themselves from the investigation and possible arrest.

That same evening, the children were found by local authorities.

On Sunday, June 26, the US Marshal Service located and arrested Burkett and Edwards at a home in Milwaukee.

“We never thought she would have done something like that. We trusted her,” said Tina Leach, the children’s grandmother. “It just shows you who you can’t trust.”