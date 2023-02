TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A well-traveled cat was found hundreds of miles away from its Florida home.

The Prairie Village Police Department said an orange tabby cat was found by one of its residents over the weekend.

When officers scanned the cat’s microchip, it showed the cat’s owner lived in Miami.

After two years of being separated, an animal control officer contacted the owner and is working to reunite them.

Police said they are still trying to figure out how the cat got to Kansas.