Missing Florida boy with autism found dead in pond

Florida
(Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 5-year-old boy with autism was found dead in a Florida pond shortly after he was reported missing.

Investigators believe Mohamad Nour unlocked the front door and walked outside his home in Jacksonville early Sunday.

Police were called at 8:48 a.m. Sunday. As many as 32 officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and 48 from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department began looking for the boy. They also used a drone, K9s and a helicopter in the search.

Crews in a boat found the boy in the pond just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

