Missing Florida boater who vanished on way home from Bahamas found alive days later, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man who vanished while traveling home from the Bahamas by boat was found alive on Wednesday, days after he was reported missing, NBC Miami reported.

On Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said they were searching for 54-year-old Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales after he went missing at sea on a 22-foot Chris Craft.

The Coast Guard said Ferrer Gonzales was last heard from on Sunday when he was leaving Bimini en route to Homestead’s Bayfront Park. They sent rescue crews to search for him by air.

#Breaking @USCG Sector #Miami is searching for 54-year-old Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales. He was reported missing on his 22-ft white Chris Craft; last heard from on Sun. leaving Bimini enroute to Bayfront Park, Homestead. If you have info of his whereabouts call: 305-535-4472. #SAR pic.twitter.com/LWZPKZQ1pF — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 15, 2021

On Wednesday, officials said Gonzalez had been found alive, but did not say where he had been located or what condition he was in.

Further information was not immediately available.