Missing Florida boater found clinging to capsized boat

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a 62-year-old boater who had been missing since Friday has been found Sunday clinging to his capsized vessel off of Florida’s Atlantic coastline.

The agency says it had been searching for signs of Stuart Bee and his 32-foot boat since he was reported missing on Friday.

A crew on board the container ship Angeles spotted Bee some 86 miles off of Cape Canaveral on Sunday.

Coast Guard crews were headed to the Angeles to take Bee back to shore, the agency said.

His condition wasn’t immediately known.

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, the commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville. “Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee.”