REDDICK, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing Florida boy was found dead in a cemetery, according to deputies.

Deputies found the body of Kenneth Carr Jr., 16, last Wednesday at the Campground Cemetery in Reddick, according to a Monday release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Kenneth was reported missing by his family the day before. The following morning, deputies got a 911 call saying the teen’s body had been found.

According to deputies, the 16-year-old was shot. His death was ruled a homicide by detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the person responsible for Carr’s death. If you know anything, call Detective Joe Miller at 352-369-6806.

Anonymous calls can be made by calling CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867).