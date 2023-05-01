TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 65-year-old Disney worker was found dead after family last saw her before she left for work at Animal Kingdom.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez said the family of 65-year-old Constance Campbell had last seen her Friday morning shortly before she left for work at Animal Kingdom.

A missing endangered alert issued by the sheriff’s office Saturday said Cambell was likely in the area of Rodeway Inn Hotel, in Kissimmee. She was believed to be behind the wheel of her blue 2019 Honda Civic which bore a specialty Disney 50th Anniversary license plate.

Lopez told the local news outlet Campbell was found dead in a hotel room. There did not appear to be any foul play involved in Campbell’s death.

An investigation is ongoing.