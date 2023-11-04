TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old girl last seen in West Palm Beach.

Stacy Rangel-Gomez was last seen in the area of the 1560 block of 63rd Avenue South in West Palm Beach.

The girl was wearing a red shirt, black pants, and black shoes. She has a piercing on the left side of her nose.

She is a white-Hispanic girl who is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400 or call 911.